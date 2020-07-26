CIBC Increases Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Price Target to $15.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAND. TheStreet downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $14.60 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of SAND stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $10.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth $8,495,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,089 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $3,797,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,100,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,074,000.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.