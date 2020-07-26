CIBC Increases Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $3.50

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.35.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of EXK opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $7,453,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.