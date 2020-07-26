CIBC Increases Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $130.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Canadian National Railway from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.33.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $97.61. The firm has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average of $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,649,000 after buying an additional 110,015 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,522,000 after acquiring an additional 29,030 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

