Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Choice Hotels International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised Choice Hotels International from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.64.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $85.98 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.40.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 385.30% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

