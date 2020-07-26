Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LDSVF. Cheuvreux cut shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation stock opened at $7,800.00 on Thursday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation has a twelve month low of $6,428.00 and a twelve month high of $8,673.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8,098.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8,061.55.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and Küfferle brand names. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as in approximately 400 own shops.

