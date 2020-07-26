Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,508.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05. The company has a market cap of $1,035.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,463.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,371.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,572.02.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.