China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of China Tower to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHWRF opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. China Tower has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.62.

China Tower Corporation Limited provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers towers, and shelters or cabinets; and ancillary equipment to telecommunication services providers for installation of their telecommunications equipment.

