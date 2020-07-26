China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Get China Metro Rural alerts:

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on China Metro Rural in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.32.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

In other China Metro Rural news, Director George L. Ball purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,746.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,216.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About China Metro Rural

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Metro Rural (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Metro Rural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Metro Rural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.