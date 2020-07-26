Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $48.99, but opened at $47.52. Chewy shares last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 3,238,665 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,467,614.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,200.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $5,086,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,015,645 shares of company stock valued at $49,176,920. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion and a PE ratio of -67.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Chewy by 17,783.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,512,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after buying an additional 1,503,945 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,437,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,082,000 after buying an additional 1,015,193 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Chewy by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,109,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after buying an additional 907,589 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Chewy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after buying an additional 820,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

