Champions Oncology (CSBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CSBR opened at $9.32 on Friday. Champions Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $110.82 million, a P/E ratio of -310.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

