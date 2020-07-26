Century Communities (CCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Century Communities to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $602.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.90 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, analysts expect Century Communities to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.93. Century Communities has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $2,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at $8,056,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,118,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

