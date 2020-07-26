Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Cel-Sci Corporation (NASDAQ:CVM) shares rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.29, approximately 862,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 922,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Cel-Sci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12.

Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

