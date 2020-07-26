Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Trading 6.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) shares shot up 6.2% on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Casa Systems traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.81, 409,820 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 500,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CASA. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 93.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Casa Systems by 10.1% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Casa Systems by 30.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $399.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

