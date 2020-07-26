Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.47.

Shares of COF stock opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

