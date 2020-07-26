Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELY. Raymond James lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised Callaway Golf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.27.

Shares of ELY opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $442.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 14,433.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,671,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,284 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 73.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,674,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at $7,246,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,165,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 693,978 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

