Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CADE. Stephens upgraded Cadence Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.63%.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,368.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller acquired 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $524,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 117,560 shares of company stock valued at $690,141. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 564.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

