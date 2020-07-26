Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) PT Lowered to $9.00

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CADE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded Cadence Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.01. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.63%.

In other news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,368.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller acquired 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 117,560 shares of company stock worth $690,141 in the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 949,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 279,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,075,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 334,005 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $8,926,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

