C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHRW stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average is $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRW. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

