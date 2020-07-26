Brokers Set Expectations for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get NEWMONT GOLD-TS alerts:

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion.

NGT opened at C$89.23 on Friday. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 1-year low of C$44.00 and a 1-year high of C$96.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 billion and a PE ratio of 20.25.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS Company Profile

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.