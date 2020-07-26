Brokers Set Expectations for Meta Financial Group Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

CASH has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $908,138.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $64,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

