Brokers Set Expectations for Iamgold Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iamgold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 37.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iamgold to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.08. Iamgold has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Iamgold by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,993 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 77,395 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

