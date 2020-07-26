Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$57.33 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.30 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Laurentian cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.38.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$13.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 44.55. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$5.74 and a 52-week high of C$14.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at C$139,645.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

