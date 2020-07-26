Brokers Issue Forecasts for Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $129.63 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $137.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $16,929,000. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

