Brokers Issue Forecasts for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $4.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.09. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$901.96 million during the quarter.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of AEM opened at C$96.41 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$43.25 and a 52-week high of C$97.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion and a PE ratio of 55.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Louise Grondin sold 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.47, for a total transaction of C$2,056,927.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,468,330.70. Also, Senior Officer Yvon Sylvestre sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.76, for a total transaction of C$433,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at C$590,141.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,758,424.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

