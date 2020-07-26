Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €52.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €52.00 ($58.43) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($66.29) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.81 ($57.09).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €54.74 ($61.51) on Friday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($63.20). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €48.69 and a 200-day moving average of €44.19.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

