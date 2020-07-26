Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €60.00 ($67.42) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNR. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.81 ($57.09).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €54.74 ($61.51) on Friday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($63.20). The company has a 50 day moving average of €48.69 and a 200 day moving average of €44.19.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

