BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNTGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nord/LB lowered BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRENNTAG AG/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.46.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

