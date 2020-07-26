Brave Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brave Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

