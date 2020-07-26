Boyd Gaming (BYD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BYD opened at $22.20 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 2.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Union Gaming Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,438.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William S. Boyd bought 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

