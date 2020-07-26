Boston Private Financial (BPFH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Boston Private Financial to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.16 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, analysts expect Boston Private Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Boston Private Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

In other Boston Private Financial news, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $32,667.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $179,042 and have sold 12,381 shares valued at $86,072. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

