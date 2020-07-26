Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Up 25.7% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) shot up 25.7% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $834.11 and last traded at $828.34, 636,405 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 279% from the average session volume of 168,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $659.23.

The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAM. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Boston Beer from $609.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.43.

In other news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 11,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.55, for a total value of $5,152,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 77,701 shares of company stock valued at $38,810,112. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Boston Beer by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Boston Beer by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

