Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Increased to $0.60 by Analysts at CIBC

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $0.50 to $0.60 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDRBF. UBS Group cut shares of Bombardier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $0.35 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bombardier to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $0.20 price target on shares of Bombardier in a report on Monday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.56.

Shares of BDRBF opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.79.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

