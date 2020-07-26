Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Increased to $0.60 by Analysts at CIBC

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020 // Comments off

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $0.50 to $0.60 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDRBF. UBS Group cut shares of Bombardier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $0.35 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bombardier to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $0.20 price target on shares of Bombardier in a report on Monday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.56.

Shares of BDRBF opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.79.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.