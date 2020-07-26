BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) dropped 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $114.28 and last traded at $123.82, approximately 737,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 453,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. XR Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC owned 0.35% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

