BMO Capital Markets Boosts Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to $3.50

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Monday, May 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.57.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.