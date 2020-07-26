Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 2.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.16, approximately 74,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,406,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

BE has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 338,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $5,113,201.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,952.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,045.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,285. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 510.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 3.23.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

