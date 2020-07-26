BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCPC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JMP Securities cut their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,134,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 60,006 shares during the period. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BlackRock TCP Capital
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.
Recommended Story: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.