BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCPC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JMP Securities cut their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 33.37%. Analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,134,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 60,006 shares during the period. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.