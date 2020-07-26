Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $284.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $294.00 to $284.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup lowered Biogen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $301.00 to $263.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $303.75.

BIIB stock opened at $272.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 35.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Biogen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Biogen by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

