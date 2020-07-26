Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $7.24 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $7.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.16. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.75.

Shares of BIIB opened at $272.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.46. Biogen has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.14 and its 200-day moving average is $299.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 7,393.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 37,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 36,965 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Biogen by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.