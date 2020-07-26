BidaskClub Upgrades US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) to “Hold”

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of US Ecology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of US Ecology from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Ecology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $240.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Ecology news, Director Katina Dorton acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $37,037.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,036.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $14,478,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

