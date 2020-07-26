BidaskClub Upgrades Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Hold

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NAVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

NAVI stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.87.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navient will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $49,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Arnold bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $115,143. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Navient by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 477.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

