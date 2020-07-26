BidaskClub Upgrades Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) to “Strong-Buy”

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Johnson Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of JOUT opened at $88.16 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $94.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $888.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.42. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $163.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.46 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 72.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

