BidaskClub Upgrades Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) to “Sell”

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
GNTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Shares of GNTY opened at $26.42 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $290.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $50,660.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $71,746.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,628. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $172,336. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
