BidaskClub Upgrades Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) to “Sell”

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GNTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of GNTY opened at $26.42 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $290.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $50,660.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $71,746.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,628. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $172,336. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

