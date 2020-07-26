BidaskClub Upgrades Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to “Sell”

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTRE. TheStreet cut Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James raised Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $17.04 on Friday. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $44.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Caretrust REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

