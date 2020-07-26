BidaskClub Upgrades Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to “Sell”

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTRE. TheStreet cut Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James raised Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.
Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $17.04 on Friday. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.03.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caretrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.
