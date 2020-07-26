BidaskClub Upgrades Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Strong-Buy

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCMP. ValuEngine cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. CL King increased their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

CCMP opened at $149.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.31. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $169.13.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.93 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $334,654.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,186.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 32,838 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

