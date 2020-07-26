BidaskClub Upgrades BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Hold

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BOKF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $56.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $88.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.82 per share, with a total value of $124,810.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at $832,068. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,610 shares of company stock worth $274,715. Insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 21,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,319,000 after buying an additional 76,458 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

