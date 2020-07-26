BidaskClub Lowers Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) to Buy

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VICR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $76.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.41. Vicor has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $78.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vicor will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Carlson sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $81,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $101,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,103.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,676 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vicor by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

