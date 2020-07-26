BidaskClub Lowers Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) to Sell

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.68.

ADI stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,492,540,000 after buying an additional 3,571,383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,718,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,238,000 after purchasing an additional 609,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,633,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,956,000 after purchasing an additional 176,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,921,000 after purchasing an additional 123,599 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,480,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

