BidaskClub Downgrades Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Strong Sell

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

WYNN opened at $73.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.01. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.47. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $16,728,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 427.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 87.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 60,136 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,688 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 54.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,157 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

