BidaskClub Downgrades Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Strong Sell

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tricida in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tricida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tricida has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tricida will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Tricida news, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,737.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $103,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,317,806.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $727,050. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 132.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

