BidaskClub Downgrades Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Hold

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $29.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.57, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.29 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $151,145.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,416.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,456,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,331,000 after buying an additional 427,442 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,164,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after buying an additional 1,095,783 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,121,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,451,000 after buying an additional 1,393,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,974,000 after buying an additional 48,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,828,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after buying an additional 455,267 shares during the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

